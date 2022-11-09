Systemic racism is making Indigenous youth vulnerable to violent attacks, Federal Senator Lidia Thorpe warned on Wednesday.

The DjabWurrung Gunnai Gunditjmara senator said the violent attack on Lehon Sutton and his 14-year-old brother-in-law in Perth, which occurred one week after the attack on Cassius Turvey, showed First Nations youth were being targeted in racially-motivated violence.

The attack was revealed on Saturday when CCTV footage was published by The West Australian.

The video shows Mr Sutton being dragged along the ground and beaten by a man who he said yelled racial slurs and falsely accused him of robbing his house, while a second man armed with a metal pole chased his young brother-in-law.

The vision also shows police attending the scene of the assault without arresting the alleged attacker, despite Mr Sutton claiming he told the officers he wanted to pursue charges.

The attack had occurred two weeks prior, and Mr Sutton came forward, reportedly frustrated that no one had been apprehended.

It is understood a 34-year-old man attended a police station after the video was published.

WA Police said he has been charged with one count of assault occasioning bodily harm and will appear before the Armadale Magistrates Court on November 22.

Ms Thorpe said the details of the assault were similar to the attack on Cassius Turvey.

“Homemade weapons, racial slurs, claims of mistaken identity,” she said.

“These predators know exactly who we are: Aboriginal people on Aboriginal land.

“Despite rallies, despite vigils, despite telling the media that Blak lives matter, racist attacks are happening in this country every day against First Nations people.”

A WA Police spokesperson said the investigation into Mr Sutton’s case was ongoing.

“A 22 year-old man and his friend were walking through the carpark when they were approached by a man driving a dark grey 4WD ute, who stopped to question them,” he said.

“Feeling fearful, they attempted to run. The man used his vehicle to cut them off several times, before he stopped and alighted from the car. He then grabbed the 22 year old man and assaulted him.”

The spokesperson said the matter was reported to police by the man in the grey ute shortly before 2am, and police arrived at the scene within 15 minutes.

“The victim did not wish to make a complaint at that time, and officers invited him to attend the police station should he wish to make a complaint in the future,” the spokesperson said.

“The complainant reported the matter to police later that day, providing a full statement of the events.

“He did not report to police any indication of racial motivation for this incident, however, if further information of this nature comes to hand police will investigate. Officers remain in contact with the victim.”