Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe has put her foot down on First Nations justice reform, highlighting the need to protect children as a key issue to be tackled under a Labor government.

While Labor is likely to pick up 76 seats in the lower house to form a majority government, the 12-strong Greens Senate team will hold significant sway when it comes to passing new policy.

Ms Thorpe, a DjabWurrung, Gunnai, and Gunditjmara woman, revealed youth justice concerns sit amongst her top priorities, and raising the age of criminal responsibility “is going to be the stickler” in the next three years.

“They’ve (Labor) indicated that they’re willing to maybe go to 12, and they’re talking amongst themselves to go to 14,” she said.

“Our policy is straight up international standard, 14.

“That’s what we’ll be going for, that’s what we’ll be talking to Labor about.

“That’s what this country wants and needs and will allow 600 children to be freed the next day.”

Ms Thorpe reiterated recent comments on the need for total upending of the structures keeping children caught up in the system.

“They need to get rid of these child prisons altogether,” she said.

“These children need to be in places where they are loved and cared for and nurtured and provided the connections that they need to have an identity that they’re proud of and a part of.

“We need to move away from prisons as the solutions.”

Ms Thorpe said encouraging a connection to community and country was preferred over current sentencing measures.

She said appropriate funding has been the main issue in the past, but is hopeful the new government might “get it done” and provide the means necessary to avoid locking children up.

“We have brilliant programs across this country that are self determine by First Nations people, and they are working,” Ms Thorpe said.

“The problem is government have never supported these self determined community control projects.

“And I am hopeful that they (Labor) will support it when it comes along.”

Saturday’s election resulted in significant increase in First Nations representation between the two chambers.

Ms Thorpe agreed it could result in a shift towards meaningful efforts to rectify issues disproportionately effecting Indigenous people.

“I think with so many black politicians in that place now, if we work together for the good of our people in our country, we will deliver to justice like this country has never seen before,” she said.

Ms Thorpe said “black justice in this country is everyone’s justice” and the whole nation would benefit from seeing it materialise.