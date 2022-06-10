A memorial commemoration marking 184 years since the Myall Creek Massacre will be held on Sunday at the Myall Creek Hall and Massacre Memorial Precinct.

The massacre took place on Sunday June 10, 1838, at Myall Creek, near the Gwydir River, in northern New South Wales.

Squatter John Fleming and a group of convict stockmen rode onto Myall Creek Station and massacred about 28 unarmed Wirrayaraay people in an unprovoked and premeditated attempt to remove them from what had become pastoral land.

The horrendous attack ultimately proved to be a rare example of colonialists being held to account for an attack on Aboriginal people, with a number of whistleblowers exposing the crime and demanding justice.

Station manager William Hobbs, local police superintendent Thomas Foster, and settler Frederick Foot reported the massacre.

Some 11 men were arrested, while Fleming escaped, and a trial went ahead.

A group of racist colonialists calling themselves the Black Association colluded to intimidate jurors and pervert the course of justice and the first trial found the men not guilty after 20 minutes of deliberation.

A second trial was held, at which the Supreme Court of New South Wales, with a new judge presiding, found the seven men on trial guilty and sentenced them to death.

The four remaining defendants were to be prosecuted at a trial at which Yintayintin, a young Aboriginal stockman, would give eyewitness testimony.

Yintayintin disappeared and the trial never went ahead, allowing the four surviving perpetrators to walk free in February, 1839.

Today, a memorial stone stands near the site of the heinous crime.

The commemoration is an annual event on the Sunday closest to the anniversary of the massacre.

This Sunday the event will begin at 9am for a morning tea at the Myall Creek Hall, Reserve Creek Road, Myall Creek then move on to the Myall Creek Massacre Memorial Precinct on Bingara-Delungra Road, Myall Creek

The Myall Creek Memorial on the Bingara-Delungra Road was erected in June 2000 by a group of Aboriginal and non-Indigenous people.

In 2008 the massacre site and memorial were included on the National Heritage Register and also received New South Wales state heritage listing in 2010.

This year’s guest speaker is James Wilson-Miller, from the Gringai clan of the Wonnarua people.

Mr Wilson-Miller was born in Redfern and grew up in the Hunter Valley.

For 19 years until his retirement he was curator of Koori history and culture at the Powerhouse Museum.

He is a respected Koori historian, researcher and author of the best-selling Koori: A Will to Win, and is a former president of the Aboriginal Studies Association and Aboriginal Education Council of NSW.

He was awarded the Centenary Federation Medal for his services to the community.

Mr Wilson-Miller was involved in early memorial activities commemorating the Myall Creek Massacre and worked with Len Payne, a Bingara resident, on the 150th anniversary of the massacre in 1988.

Roger Knox, the ‘Koori King of Country’, and Gomeroi man, will be in attendance to share songs that honour his people along with the Inverell/Moree Dancers and the Gomeroi Dancers.