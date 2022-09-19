Greater Western Sydney forward Bobby Hill is reportedly set for a move after notifying the club of his wish to join Collingwood in this years trade period following the breakdown of a jump south at the end of 2021.

The 22-year-old pushed for a move to Essendon during last year’s trade period citing family reasons as behind the desire to depart the Giants.

It comes after season interrupted by a shock testicular cancer diagnosis in May leading to surgery and extended break away from the game.

Hill had played in all 11 games of the Giants’ matches to that point, kicking nine goals in the process.

After a months-long journey back to fitness with the club, Hill made his return to football through the Giants reserves in their final round of the season clash against Footscray in Sydney.

The club is said to have been aware of the potential to lose Hill at the closure of 2022, with Collingwood the frontrunners for his signature.

The Magpies are likely to handover a second-round draft pick for Hill’s services.

Hill’s exit comes part of a major shake to the Giant’s preparations for next season with Tim Taranto, Jacob Hopper and Tanner Bruhn all tied up in negotiations for move away from the club.

Hill has played 41 matches with GWS since his debut in 2019.