Bobby Hill will return to the field for GWS Giants’ final VFL game of the season in a fairytale return to football less than three months after his shock testicular cancer diagnosis.

The 22-year-old played 11 games in the AFL this season before the announcement.

Without a predicted return date on the horizon, the Ballardong-Whadjuk man’s future in football remained up in the air.

On Friday the Giants confirmed Hill’s spot in their VFL side to face Footscray in Blacktown at the weekend.

He was medically cleared to return to the park last month and expects to have his playing time managed on Saturday.

The small forward endured a rehab period after surgery in June, slowing increasing his time around the club in the months after.

It follows the inspired return of Ben Cunnington to North Melbourne’s set-up earlier in the month and Carlton’s Sam Docherty’s at the start 2022 after similar cancer battles.

Hill designed the Giants’ Indigenous jumpers worn during Sir Doug Nichols round.

After showing some interest to leave the Giants at the end of last season, the West Australian could find himself making his AFL return with another club.

Collingwood have reportedly shown some interest ahead of the upcoming trade period.

Hill has played 41 senior games with GWS since his debut late in 2019.

The Giants reserves face Footscray for the final round of the VFL season 12pm at Blacktown International Sportspark.