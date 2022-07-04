North-west Tasmania’s Circular Head Saints Football Club will have an AFL legend on hand to present their inaugural NAIDOC round guernseys at this weekend’s home fixture against the Ulverstone Robins.

St Kilda great Nicky Winmar will make the trip south to Tasmania to participate in NAIDOC week celebrations organised by the Circular Head Football Club and Circular Head Aboriginal Corporation.

Saints president Keith Billing said Winmar’s presence was a significant coup.

“We were especially after someone of high profile in the Indigenous community,” he said.

“It’s all about raising awareness that there are Aboriginal people and culture around Circular Head, which a lot of people don’t realise and that other parties don’t recognise.”

The Indigenous guernsey has been designed by local Aboriginal woman Camilla Woolley, whose sons also play for the Saints.

Through her design Woolley acknowledges traditional custodians of the land, the Peerapper people of Marrawah and West Point, whilst paying homage to the Indigenous artefacts and wildlife in the region.

“The red and the black (sections) are my interpretation of the petroglyphs which are the rock carvings found predominantly along the coast here and the footprints pay homage to the magnificent wedge-tailed eagle that we have here and all other wildlife that live on this country,” Woolley said.

Circular Head Aboriginal Corporation chairman Selina Maguire was the driving force behind landing Winmar after spending 10 years working on Noongar country in Western Australia.

“The NAIDOC theme is Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up! and that’s Nicky Winmar to a tee”, she said.

“We’ve had so much interest from our local community… right down to the Year 5’s (at Smithton Primary School), researching him and writing him letters”.

In addition to Friday evening’s guernsey presentation, Winmar will be meeting the Year 5’s for a kick of the footy, speak to Aboriginal community about culture at the Circular Head Aboriginal Corporation, and attend Friday afternoon’s Auskick session at the local football club.

Up for grabs during both Saturday’s reserves and seniors match will be the Tunnerminnerwait award, named after the 19th century Aboriginal freedom fighter born on nearby Robins Island.

The award will go to a player in each match who shows similar traits to Tunnerminnerwait, of courage, camaraderie, resilience and teamwork.

The awards will be jointly-presented by Winmar and Tasmanian Aboriginal Affairs Minister Roger Jaensch, Federal Braddon MP Gavin Pearce and Circular Head Aboriginal Corporation representatives.