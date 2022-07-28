Hawthorn forward Chad Wingard says a hate speech registry searchable by employers would go a long way to silencing online trolls as First Nations sports stars increasingly call out racial vilification directed at players.

Wingard, a Ngarrindjeri and Kaurna man, said stronger screening for online bots and the introduction of registered footprints for those responsible was required to stamp out the vitriol directed at players.

The 28-year-old, who earlier this year revealed the level of abuse he received personally, said “once is enough”.

“It’s such a such a disease that can keep growing if we don’t (stamp it out),” Wingard said.

“It’s not acceptable and we’re going to stand up for it.

“If it goes on their resumes, and if they have some kind of passport they’re not going to get a job, it’s going to directly impact their lives.

“At the moment there’s no responsibility back on them.”

A higher emphasis on online discrimination in schools was pointed to as an important measure in wiping out hate speech and helping kids feel safe in the space.

Wingard called for more education on appropriate ways to use the platforms along with the dangers.

“I think it’s a place where everyone should feel safe, online,” he said.

“People getting phones earlier, getting social media earlier.

“We’re just not keeping up with a space in in the safety area.

“I don’t think we have the right procedures in place to keep these kids safe. And that’s where my priority is.”

Wingard said people experiencing vilification online should speak out and head to online resources for methods in addressing the concern for those being impacted.