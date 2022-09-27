Developments in the saga embroiling Hawthorn have emerged alleging the club’s football department was run like a “Russian mafia” in light of accusations surrounding the treatment of Indigenous players in their premiership era between 2008-2016.

It comes after the Herald Sun claims to have obtained the Hawks self-actioned review titled “Cultural Safety Review: Of Past and Present Indigenous Players and Staff of the Hawthorn Football Club”.

Last week the alleged accounts of three former players detailed experiences of racist conduct from former coaches and footy staff Alastair Clarkson, Chris Fagan and Jason Burt, including one being pressured into terminating an expected child among a number of invasive actions to seperate the men from their partners and families.

Former Hawthorn general manager of football Mark Evans has since been thrown into the mix.

Clarkson, Fagan and Burt have all since denied the accusations while Fagan stepped away from his current post at Brisbane and Clarkson delayed his start at North Melbourne while an AFL investigation takes place.

The leaked review reportedly asserted the “bullying and intimidation” inflicted was as serious as to “amount to human rights abuses’’.

The report is said to have been include several pages of testimonies from the players involved.

One player is alleged to have opened up about how the ongoing trauma has led him to multiple attempts at taking his own life, later being deemed as disabled and unable to work.

Now a fourth coach, who acted as a whistle blower, is alleged to have said anyone who questioned the tactics would be ostracised and had predicted the misconduct would eventually come to light.

The footy world continues to be rocked by allegations of racism.

On Tuesday an unnamed former Indigenous football liaison officer who worked at several AFL clubs reportedly claimed casual racism was rife in the industry, saying negative generalised statements about black players were shared to him by colleagues.

As of Monday a four person independent panel announced by the AFL for their own investigation was yet to be finalised.