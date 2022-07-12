The red dirt of the Pilbara will be making its way to the Big Apple as two Port Hedland creatives showcase their fashion brands on the 2022 New York Fashion Week runway.

Kariyarra, Ngarluma, Nyul Nyul and Yawuru designer Bobbi Lockyer of Gantharri and Bardi, Nyul Nyul and Nyikina designer Nat Dann of Ihraa Swim have been selected to show at New York Fashion Week.

Ikuntji Artists based in Alice Springs have also been selected to show.

Lockyer and Dann’s collections will walk the runway of the Flying Solo show on the rooftop of the Flying Solo SOHO store in September this year.

Both Lockyer and Dann applied to show at NYFW on a whim and are still surprised they’ll be heading to New York in September.

“I had seen applications open for New York Fashion Week, Flying Solo Ones to Watch runway so I just through I’m going to apply,” Dann said.

“It was more out of curiosity than anything, to see how my label was received on an international level.

“A week later I got an email back saying they would love for me to showcase my label there…it’s crazy I just thought what do I have to lose and now I’m going to New York.”

Lockyer is currently designing a new collection, an ode to native wildflowers, which audiences might get a taste of in New York.

September will be the first time Lockyer leaves Australia and she said she is excited to bring representation as an Indigenous designer to NYFW.

“Being part of the fashion industry itself, not just my label, is about representation for us Indigenous people,” she said.

“It’s really important to me and important for our culture because growing up, I felt like I couldn’t wear fashion.

“Fashion was for the white, skinny girls and it wasn’t for me a big black girl.

“So it’s really important for me to help enable that for everyone else.”

Both Dann and Lockyer said they wanted to be known as iconic brands in their own right and not just as the token Blak brand in the room.

“I really want international exposure for Ihraa Swim and I want it to be known as an iconic Australian brand,” Dann said.

“I don’t actually want to be known as just an Indigenous brand…I don’t want to be pigeonholed really.”

Lockyer said she doesn’t want there to be a separation of fashion brands and Indigenous fashion brands.

“I am incredibly proud of being part of that Indigenous runway at Australian Fashion Week,” she said.

“I also don’t want to be recognised as just an Indigenous designer I want to be recognised as a designer to elevate all of our mob.

“That’s why New York feels like it’s really special, I’m going there because they love my designs not just because I fit in that sort of box.”

Dann and Lockyer are currently fundraising through GoFundMe to raise the $6000USD to take their collections to NYFW.

NYFW will occur from September 9 to 14.