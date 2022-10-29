Almost one in five children across four remote Kimberley has some form of chronic lung disease, according to a recent study.

Wal-yan Respiratory Research Centre comprised of Telethon Kids Institute, Perth Children’s Hospital Foundation and the Perth Children’s Hospital, worked with the Kimberley Aboriginal Medical Service and 16 Aboriginal community researchers to screen almost 400 children aged 0-18 years living in the four communities.

The findings highlight the urgent need to address life-shortening lung conditions in remote communities.

The results reveal 17.9 per cent of the children screened had a chronic respiratory disease – either protracted bacterial bronchitis, chronic suppurative lung disease, bronchiectasis, or asthma.

Lead author, Perth Children’s Hospital respiratory physiotherapist and researcher Pam Laird said the results built substantially on a 2019 study which revealed that one in ten children aged 0-7 years across the four communities had PBB.

“Last time we only looked at PBB, and only in children aged under 7 years,” Ms Laird said.

“While this was real breakthrough information, the communities we worked with wanted to know about their older kids, too, and asked us to come back to look at all children.

“So, this time we looked at the whole child population across these four communities and we looked for all chronic lung diseases, rather than just PBB.”

Ms Laird said the findings would assist in bridging the information gap about chronic lung disease is in Aboriginal children, and how important it is to tackle it in a culturally secure way.

The screening method, which included spirometry and assessments by PCH respiratory physicians, identified three children with bronchiectasis who had not previously been diagnosed and dozens more with previously undiagnosed PBB or CSLD.

“As a result of this study 43 children are now receiving treatment for conditions they were not previously aware of – that’s 43 pairs of little lungs rescued.”

Ms Laird said strategies implemented must work in an Aboriginal context to allow for adequate resources and knowledge for both communities and clinicians.

Kimberley mother Belinda Sampi, who worked as a community navigator with the research team, said the community hoped the project could prevent bronchiectasis for other children.

“This project coming to our community benefited us by hearing important information about wet cough and the damages it can do to children if not educated enough,” she said.

“I have been living the life experience with my daughter. She is 12 now but was diagnosed with bronchiectasis at the age of 4.

“So I hope this project can prevent bronchiectasis for other children.”