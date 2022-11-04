A trusty Toyota Hilux has been converted into a roving entertainment machine to bring karaoke, movies and discos to remote Kimberley communities.

The conversion, undertaken by Kununurra’s Wunan Foundation and Boorloo-based (Perth) Open Systems Support, has seen the ute equipped with TV, speakers, lights, mics and telecommunications to bring movies, discos and karaoke nights to remote Kimberley communities.

Wunan Foundation chief executive Prue Jenkins has said communities wanted more access to engaging activities, but struggled due to isolation.

“So when we started to brainstorm ideas on how we can help mitigate this issue of distance and access for services and support for our Aboriginal communities, we got creative and thought why don’t we close the gap using what we already use daily,” Ms Jenkins said.

Since hitting the road in July this year, the Hilux, dubbed Trailblazer, has visited Halls Creek for a community disco, East Kimberley College for Career Week and Kununurra’s rodeo grounds for Wunan’s Swimming the River on Horseback – a youth mentoring program.

Open Systems Support managing director Tom Clarkson said the company jumped at the opportunity to bring the idea to life.