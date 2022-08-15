Hip hop and tennis may at first seem an unlikely pairing, but in a remote town in the West Australian outback the two pursuits are proving popular, and the community is benefiting.

In July the Good Chat Foundation travelled to the Ngaanyatjarra lands near the WA/NT and SA border to conduct a five-day tennis and dance program with arts non-profit Owlkeyme and Breakpoint Tennis.

Some 40 youths took part in the program, who organisers said showed improved social skills and great enthusiasm in helping to set up and pack away gear.

And the local council is happy too, reporting a significant decrease in anti-social behaviour during the event.

Ngaanyatjarra Council housing division general manager Thomas Williams said it was important to find activities for at-risk youth during school holidays.

“This year we took a different approach by partnering with the Good Chat Foundation to bring diversity through sports and dance programs,” he said.

“While tennis is not a common sport in remote Indigenous communities, the team from Breakpoint Tennis were able to not only introduce a new sport but also draw kids back in each day.

“We were able to see a demonstrable reduction in property damage during this week which was encouraging and provided us with a possible framework for future programs through this pilot.”

Good Chat Foundation chief executive Kelly Bergsma said the programs provided activities to help victims of bullying in the community.

“The programs went exceptionally well,” she said.

“The young people build a relationship with the coaches in a very short amount of time.

“Programs like these do take some time to have a broad and lasting impact in remote communities, as it can’t be run as consistently as in the metro areas, but this first round has proven that this style of teaching through sport can have an immediate impact.”