Some 362,000 hectares of Australia’s tropical north has been returned to Traditional Owners, with the Queensland Government completing a substantial land handback of the Cape York Peninsula.

The handback comes eight years after the region’s Traditional Owners, the Gudang/Yadhaykenu, Atambaya and Angkamuthi (Seven Rivers) people were granted Native Title rights by the Federal Court.

Comprised of 319,000 hectares of national park and 47,799 hectares of Aboriginal freehold land, the handback includes areas previously known as Jardine River National Park, Denham Group National Park, part of Heathlands and Jardine River Reserves and two offshore islands.

In a ceremony held to mark the handback, Balkanu Cape York Development Corporation executive director and Bama Bagarrmuguwarra man Gerhardt Pearson said the agreement formalised an understanding of the land long held by it’s Traditional Owners.

“Today Queensland will recognise these lands as Atambaya, Angkamuthi (Seven Rivers) and Gudang/Yadhaykenu,” he said.

“It’s simple, generations of Bama from this area know this land is their birthright.

“Rightly so, the Government and Balkanu continue to work together with First Nations peoples to achieve Aboriginal land ownership and conservation outcomes for this region.”

The returned land will be granted to the Ipima Ikaya Aboriginal Corporation and the Atambaya Aboriginal Corporation.

The handback also includes joint management arrangements of the two national parks by Seven Rivers peoples, as represented by Ipima Ikaya.

Mr Pearson said the joint management agreement will support Traditional Owners in managing their own Country, as has been done for generations.

“This land handback will support Gudang/ Yadhaykenu, Atambaya and Angkamuthi (Seven Rivers) peoples to strengthen connection through ownership, protect their culture and share it with visitors to their Country,” he said.

As part of the signing ceremony, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the return of lands to Traditional Owners enacts the state’s Path to Treaty, which was launched last month.

“Our Path to Treaty is about finding a place where we can face up to our shared history and be truthful about all of it, good and bad, and build a future together where we value, trust, and respect each other,” she said.

“Today marks another important step on that journey.”

Queensland Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon said the handback acknowledges the wishes of Traditional Owners.

“This is about land justice,” she said.

“It’s about supporting the ambitions and aspirations of First Nations communities.”

Minister Scanlon said that in addition to the cultural impact of the handback, there will also be environmental benefits for the Cape.

Handed back land includes a wide variety of natural environments such as the largest continuous area of heathlands on Cape York Peninsula, areas that will be better protected under the arrangement.

“These parks are home to unique plants and animals including the Cuscus, Jardine Painted Turtle and the northern most extent of the Southern Cassowary,” she said.

“The Yamarrinh Wachangan Islands (Denham Group) National Park supports turtle and sea bird nesting and is a great example of how we can do a better job of looking after the environment when we focus on caring for Country and people.”

Local member for Cook Cynthia Lui said the agreement recognises the longstanding connection that Traditional Owners have with the Cape York Peninsula.

“The history of First Nations communities is one that’s rich and diverse, and intrinsically linked to the land,” she said.

“Today’s ceremony leads the way for our communities to seize new opportunities and make sure their history that has been passed down for generations continues into the future.”

The Queensland Government has now handed back more than 4.3 million hectares of land to Traditional Owners on the Cape York Peninsula.