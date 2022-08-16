Backers of Victoria’s Treaty hope the historic move will herald an end to “lawyering up” and excessive political bureaucracy in favour of a more simple, dignified practice: talking.

The Treaty Authority Bill was on Tuesday passed by the Victorian Parliament Upper House, paving the way for the Victorian Government to concede some of its power to First Nations people.

The Treaty Authority will be an independent umpire to help settle disputes between the First Nations people and the Victorian Government.

Speaking outside Parliament House on Tuesday, First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria co-chairman Marcus Stewart said a Treaty would bring decision-making and determination back to Traditional Owners.

“Importantly, creating equal footing, creating an opportunity for traditional owners of country, throughout Victoria to come to the table on equal terms and negotiate a treaty in their aspiration,” he said.

“(The umpire) will be a process of how we bring our community, our nations together, who might disagree on certain whether it be boundaries, whether it be who’s negotiating treaty. “(It is) an opportunity rather than people lawyering up, coming in the room, having the conversations our way how it historically done it.”

First Peoples Assembly of Victoria co-chairwoman Aunty Geraldine Atkinson spoke emotionally about the landmark decision.

“We’ve got some big discussions ahead of us,” she said.

“So it’s really important that we have an umpire that understands our culture and our way of doing things”

It is yet to be decided who will sit on the Treaty Authority, or how people will be chosen to take part.

Plans to fund the body are also being ironed out, according to Ms Atkinson.

“We also want to establish a self determination fund to make sure the various Nations, Groups and resources to make sure they are ready to enter treaty negotiations,” she said.

“We need to try to level the play and field.”

The vote on the Treaty Authority Bill comes on the same day the Queensland Government reveals its roadmap to Treaty.

The Northern Territory has also taken substantial strides towards a Treaty, while ACT and Tasmania are progressing their own plans too.

A Treaty in South Australia has been on hold since 2018 when the Liberal Party gained office, while no public plans for Treaty exist in Western Australia or New South Wales.