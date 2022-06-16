Social commentary surrounding First Nations peoples’ place in post-war Australia, the 1990s and now 21st century takes on new meaning with the reopening of Nunukul and Ngugi playwright Wesley Enoch’s musical The Sunshine Club in Brisbane next month.

Some 23 years on from its first run, the story of a returned Aboriginal soldier fighting for social acceptance in the country he had just served for through the dance club craze following World War II has transitioned to incorporate contemporary issues and puts the lens on current national conversations.

“At the time (1999) when we were writing, there was this sense that we were had to keep talking about reconciliation and what reconciliation was about and bringing people together,” Enoch said.

“We had a prime minister who didn’t want to say sorry for the stolen generation.

“Doing this show now, it’s not about reconciliation at all, it’s about what does sovereignty mean?

“When you come back to a show 20-something years later, you want to make it more relevant to now.”

Enoch said blending themes of love, humour, music and dance into a narrative often made tough conversations easier to hold.

This welcoming environment is a driving component of the work captured in The Sunshine Club.

“There’s no use being angry and bitter at one end of the spectrum, or guilty and kind wallowing in your guilt at the other end of the spectrum” Enoch said.

“For someone like me, who’s got, you know, a white mother and an Aboriginal father, I’m naturally going to talk about something that engages my whole family.

“By telling this story, it will free us all from the shackles of this tyranny of of the racists kind of neglect and abuse that we’ve seen.

“You know, that telling these stories, no matter how hard they are, they can find joy and find the future together.”

Enoch said he and other First Nations creatives held responsibility to celebrated community in telling uplifting stories.

“If you’re laying the table, and you’re asking everyone to come and eat together, if you only serve the same thing every day, day in and day out, people kind of turn off,” he said.

“Yes, you have to tell the hard hitting stories, they’re important stories, but you also have to tell the stories that are light hearted and celebratory.”

The musical’s second run will see Roxanne McDonald reprise her role as Aunty Faith in tandem with the return of original creatives composer John Rodgers, musical director Wayne Freer and costume designer Richard Roberts.

Mr Enoch said he was “very keen on getting more local, young Aboriginal people involved with the show”, giving many their profession start.

The Sunshine Club opens July 9 at the Queensland Performing Arts Centre’s Playhouse in Brisbane.