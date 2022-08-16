Nearly 50 years after being jeered at the 1973 Oscars, Hollywood’s film Academy has apologised to Apache and Yaqui actress and activist Sacheen Littlefeather for the discrimination she faced.

The first Native American woman on the Academy Awards stage, Littlefeather attended the Academy Awards on behalf of actor Marlon Brando.

A favourite to win for his work in The Godfather, Brando declined attending as protest against how Hollywood was depicting and treating Native American people, and sent Littlefeather in his place to deliver a non-acceptance speech.

Onstage at the 1973 Academy Awards, Littlefeather said Brando could not accept the award.

“I am representing Marlon Brando this evening and he has asked me to tell you…that he would very regretfully cannot accept this very generous award,” she said.

“And the reasons for this being are the treatment of American Indians today by the film industry and on television on movie reruns.”

Littlefeather’s speech was met with a mixture of claps and jeers.

Nearly 50 years later, the Academy apologised to Littlefeather in June and has revealed plans for a program featuring Littlefeather.

The program will be a live celebration of Native American Indian performances including an apology from the Academy.

Academy president David Rubin said in the apology to Littlefeather the abuse she endured as a result of the 1973 Oscars was unjustified.

“The emotional burden you have lived through and the cost to your own career in our industry are irreparable,” he said.

“For too long the courage you showed has been unacknowledged.

“We cannot realise the Academy’s mission to ‘inspire imagination and connect the world through cinema’ without a commitment to facilitating the broadest representation and inclusion reflective of our diverse global population.”

In a statement, Littlefeather said she never thought she would see a program like this take place.

“We Indians are very patient people – it’s only been 50 years,” she said

“We need to keep our sense of humour about this at all times. It’s our method of survival.

“It is profoundly heartening to see how much has changed since I did not accept the Academy Award 50 years ago. I am so proud of each and every person who will appear on stage.”

An Evening with Sacheen Littlefeather will take place on September 17 at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles.