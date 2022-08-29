Some 21 Aboriginal organisations across Victoria will share in $11 million to upgrade community infrastructure for groups tackling family violence, health and youth outreach.

The announcement comes as details of the sixth round of the Aboriginal Community Infrastructure Program were revealed by the Victorian Government.

Geelong’s Wathaurong Aboriginal Cooperative will receive $1.6 million to develop a Healing Spirit Youth Hub.

Wathaurong Aboriginal Cooperative chief executive Simon Flagg said the hub would create a culturally safe environment to provide a range of support services for Aboriginal youth.

“This funding allows us to develop our Healing Spirit Youth Hub as a safe space where our young people can strengthen their cultural identity, while connecting to services and other supports such as Elders and relevant professionals,” he said.

“We will use the Youth Hub to adapt our existing services to the needs of our young people, based on consultations at recent Wathaurong youth workshops, and modelled around our groundbreaking report into boosting youth mental health supports.

“The Victorian government funding will help us ensure that our local young people are happy, healthy and confident in their identity and culture.”

Bunjilwarra, a purpose-built, youth alcohol and drug healing service based in Hastings was also a funding recipient.

Some $1.4 million will be utilised to improve access to Bunjilwarra’s facilities and upgrade buildings.

Bunjilwarra co-manager Peter Dawson said the funding would boost the group’s ability to deliver healing services for Aboriginal youth.

“The Aboriginal Community Infrastructure Program funding will allow us to create a safer, more therapeutic and culturally responsive facility to support Bunjilwarra youth and staff,” he said.

“We will use these funds to build a workshop and multipurpose creative space for cultural strengthening programs, and to improve our administration building to support our team to deliver excellent care and to future-proof this critically important service.”

Lilydale’s Boorndawan Willam Aboriginal Healing Service will receive almost $300,000 to build accessible counselling spaces for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander individuals and families experiencing or at risk of family violence.

Boorndawan Willam Aboriginal Healing Services organisation development leader Kylie Quirk said the Bayswater-based organisation would improve infrastructure with the money.

“The funding will provide us with the ability to have a kitchen on site, make aesthetic changes such as painting and carpet and develop toilet facilities to meet the needs of those living with a disability and caring duties,” she said.

“It will also provide an outside break out space for counselling and support services, and make changes to building structures to better use the space for counselling and other support services.

“We are very happy to have this funding as it will assist us to develop spaces that meet the cultural safety and other intersectional needs of the communities that we deliver services to.”

A number of other organisations across Victoria will receive funding for capital works, repairs and feasibility studies.

Victorian Treaty and First Peoples Minister Gabrielle Williams said sufficient infrastructure gave organisations the self-determination to provide the support for the Aboriginal community.

“We’re proud to be partnering with frontline Aboriginal organisations to ensure they have fit-for-purpose facilities that provide culturally safe spaces for Community,” she said.

“These grants will allow Aboriginal organisations to get on with what they do best, identifying and providing the services Aboriginal people need.”

Since 2018, the Aboriginal Community Infrastructure Program has supported 94 projects and delivered more than $39 million to Aboriginal organisations across Victoria.