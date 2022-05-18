More than 1200 community submissions have informed a stage play dissecting how different corners of Australia view our nations contested history.

Queensland’s Digi Youth Arts in solidarity with performance collective the Good Room present the tongue-in-cheek critique of ‘so-called Australia’ COOKED opening in Brisbane next week.

The title is a play on the Australian vernacular often used for strange, wrong or denounced with reference to captain James Cook.

“We got a bunch of Indigenous young people from six years old to 27 years old to think of all the questions that they wanted to ask colonial settlers, new comers and refugees,” DYA lead artistic director and Kabi Kabi and Wiradjuri woman Alethea Beetson said.

“It’s from those submissions that we’ve sort of shaped the show.”

A sometimes earnest, often reclaimed and overall humorous presentation of long-contested pieces of the continents history are coupled with parodied pieces of Australiana stereotypes and culture for audiences to consider.

Despite the intended laughs, Ms Beetson maintained the work makes a point of imparting some serious perspective, highlighting the “fake history of locals Australia” and lack of truth telling.

“Because this is a youth work there’s a really great team where people have talked about what Australian and un-Australian is,” she said.

“We don’t even enter into that conversation because of what our belief is that this continent, but like the young people have really flipped and exposed that so called culture of Australia.

“We’re actually trying to protect versus actually trying to understand the deep history of culture that exists on this continent.”

Ms Beetson expects audiences to take something meaningful way from the show.

COOKED runs May 24-29 at Brisbane’s Cremorne theatre.

Tickets are available online at the Queensland Performing Arts Centre website.