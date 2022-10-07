A NSW designer has shared an emotional and unorthodox tale of her children’s pursuit to own an Aboriginal flag as an example of how receiving the final piece of an unfinished puzzle can break down barriers.

Gamilaraay and Darug interior designer Bernadette Hardy, together with industrial designer husband Chris, runs hardyhardy, a “spacial design” company incorporating empathy and celebration of culture, country and sensory response to environment.

Ms Hardy said the ethos pulls from her connection to culture – an obligation to consider and create surroundings of comfort for someone with particular needs, such those in her family living with autism.

Inspired by her father’s career as a joiner, it was a natural progression to self-employment after growing up “in the sawdust of my dad’s factory”.

In 2016 the family’s stress, home and running a business became too much, leading Ms Hardy to write a 2am email to IBA.

On Wednesday, Ms Hardy sat on the panel at Indigenous Business Australia’s Impact Report launch in Sydney alongside Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council chief executive Andrew Smith and first-time homeowner Nattlie Smith to talk through their journey with the government organisation’s backing.

Rather than unpacking the finer details of her story, Ms Hardy instead likened her experience of receiving the final piece toward realising her dreams to a similar story she saw in her young daughters Rosie and Emma.

In early 2020, just as COVID19 was setting the country into panic, the girls were met by a major barrier in fulfilling their dream; being the first Aboriginal women to go to space and visiting their late brother on the moon.

It led her family to contact the local council in Newtown, State MP Jenny Leong and eventually then-opposition leader Anthony Albanese’s office to get their hands on an Aboriginal flag, a necessity for outer space exploration.

“The next day on the front door there was a red bag with an addressed letter to Emma’s dream, to Rosie’s dream to go to the moon,” Ms Hardy said.

“I was just so powerful.

“My dream is for them (her children) to do what they want to do and my business will support every dream that they want.”

It summed up a common theme throughout the afternoon.

The “ripple effect of opportunity and prosperity” as described later in the day by Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney means achievement doesn’t end with the individual, it extends through to the community around them.

“I think if you tell the truth, and you tell the story, people remember the impact,” Ms Hardy said.

“We are storytellers and I think I’ve always been a storyteller.

“You take from the metaphor and abstract metaphor, and you must apply it in this Western way.

“So we have to speak in metaphor, but we have to translate that into tangible understandings”

The IBA 2021-2022 Impact Report was launched on Wednesday.

It outlined customer feedback surveyed in September 2021 and recommendations for framework going forward.