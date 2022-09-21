The artwork from the APY Art Centre Collective in Central Australia is vibrant, brightly-coloured and spirited.

And it’s the perfect backdrop for Manahatta (New York City).

Artworks from five different Aboriginal artists across the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara lands in Central Australia have been commissioned for the Wall Street Hotel in Manahatta.

Owned by the Paspaley family, the artwork in the hotel are one-of-a-kind, created specifically for display in the hotel.

The artists include Betty Muffler, Peter Mungkari, Matjangka Norris, Wawiriya Burton and Tjangili George.

APY Art Centre Collective general manager Skye O’Meara said the partnership with the Wall Street Hotel and the APY artists was a long time coming.

“Mia and the Paspaley mob that approached us for the hotel, they know an awful lot about Aboriginal art,” she said.

“So they approached us in 2019 and then of course the world changed because of COVID.

“Paspaley were completely committed from the outset and it was just an amazing project.

“It really gave us something positive to focus on during COVID for that first scary bit.”

For tourists and residents staying for business, they will get the chance to see the beauty of Central Australia through these artistic works.

Norris, who painted the piece Kungkangkalpa (Seven Sisters), said this was a story about the sisters running away from a man, Nyirru.

“Kungkarangkalpa (the seven sisters) have flown up into the Milky Way and can be seen as the star cluster known as the Pleiades,” she said.

“The sisters had been travelling from place to place on earth trying to escape a man called Nyirru.

“He pursues the sisters because he wants to marry the youngest, but the other sisters do not like the idea of marrying this man because he is cunning and sinister.

“Eventually the sisters fly up into the sky to escape him for good.”

Burton, who painted Ngayuku Ngurra (my Country) tells a story about a sacred Anangu woman’s place. Verbally she cannot speak about it, but she tells its story through art.

“I am an old lady with strong law,” she said.

“My painting is about a powerful women’s sacred place. It’s really too powerful to talk about.

“I hold the secrets of my culture close, they come out in my painting.

“Their detail is for the younger generation of Anangu women to earn and hold.”

Artist of Ngura (Country), Peter Mungkari, said showcasing the artwork helped pass on sacred Anangu culture.

“Anangu have so much knowledge about Country and it’s an important part of our culture to pass that knowledge on to the next generation,” he said.

“Passing on that knowledge protects our Country and culture as we teach the younger people how to look after it and keep it alive.”

O’Meara said the five artists hope to travel to Manahatta next year to see the artworks in person.