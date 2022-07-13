The Tasmanian town of Smithton is reeling after AFL legend Nicky Winmar cancelled his planned NAIDOC week appearance at the local football club.

The AFL hall of fame inductee had planned to visit the north-west coast community for a weekend of celebrations jointly-hosted by the Circular Head Saints Football Club and Circular Head Aboriginal Corporation.

He reportedly decided against the trip late last week after outspoken members of the community publicly criticised the planned attendance of his travelling partner and former St Kilda Football Club teammate, Ricky Nixon.

Nixon has been the subject of controversies and criticism in his post-football career, notably the St Kilda schoolgirl saga in 2011.

In a statement, Winmar addressed reported inaccuracies in the media and stressed he had not received any backlash personally.

“There were no warnings to me from authorities to cancel the visit, nor have I been harassed or threatened personally what so ever”, he said.

“I’m horrified that individuals are being harassed, threatened and blamed for the cancellation.

“I’m sorry for any distress caused to individuals and disappointment to those that were looking forward to the advertised visit.”

Rumours circulated over Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre’s involvement in Winmar’s cancellation, allegedly coercing community members to question the local Circular Head Aboriginal Corporation’s Indigeneity.

TAC campaign manager Nala Mansell denied the group had actively intervened, but did support the sentiment surrounding CHAC.

“The Tasmanian Aboriginal community have always disputed this and requested that they (CHAC) provide some sort of evidence backing up their claim,” Ms Mansell said.

“They have no Aboriginal ancestry and they are not an Aboriginal organisation”.

“When they contacted Nicky Winmar and asked him to attend the NAIDOC event, they failed to tell him that their Aboriginality has been questioned by the Aboriginal community and failed to tell him that there’s been a lot of controversy around their claims.”

“He stood in solidarity with the Tasmanian Aboriginal community and denied the invitation to attend the event.”

Winmar’s statement was received via an email address including the name of a fellow TAC member, though Ms Mansell denied any pre-existing relationship between the former footballer and the TAC organisation.

In response CHAC general manager Paul Roberts labelled the TAC’s claims as “completely false and not supported by fact.”

Circular Head Aboriginal Corporation chairman Selina Colgrave said the local community and football club was heavily affected by Winmar’s non-appearance.

“The entire community was devastated”, she said.

“They’re absolutely broken.”

Despite the controversies, Ms Colgrave was proud of the way her local community supported one another through a “very tough week”.

“(Saturday) was one of the most proud and amazing days for CHAC,” she said.

“How the community came and supported anyway and all the support that CHAC have received since has just been amazing.”

Circular Head Saints Football Club president Keith Billing was disappointed in the series of events which lead to Winmar’s non-appearance, particularly considering the club’s extended absence from the North-West Football league and efforts to get back on their feet.

“The main thing was the loss for the community, the loss for them to actually meet an AFL legend,” he said.

“When you consider we’ve gone to all this work to resurrect the club after three years in recess.”

Billings was critical of those whose actions lead to Winmar’s non-appearance, whilst reiterating the impact would be felt far wider than within the Saints organisation.

“There’s been no thought to the damage that it might do”, he said.

Despite Winmar’s absence, Mr Billings was proud of the local Aboriginal community, and opponents Ulverstone, for rallying in support of the Saints on the day.

“In spite of what had gone on, it certainly swelled whatever crowd we would have had and considering that we hadn’t won a game for the season we would have struggled to get crowds anyway,” he said.

Although frustrated Winmar wasn’t there to present the club’s inaugural Indigenous guernseys, Mr Billings said the football club would attempt to lure identities again next year.

The visiting Robins were comfortable victors in both the reserves and seniors matches on the day, winning by 73 points and 82 points respectively.