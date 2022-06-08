A monster tackle count from debutant Torres Strait Islander Reuben Cotter and try from the talismanic Dane Gagai helped the Maroons to a 16-10 win in Origin 1 on Wednesday night.

After Wiradjuri man Jack Wighton opened the scoring for NSW, the king of Cherbourg Selwyn Cobbo thread a centimetre-perfect grubber through to Gagai to bring the Maroons into the game.

Early in the second half Queensland tore away to a two-try lead a looked home and hosed, but the Blues worked their way back into the game.

The Blues heaped pressure on the Maroons late in the game and almost looked to break for a match-levelling try when Wiradjuri man Jack Wighton found space down the wing, but the Queensland defence held strong as it had done all night.

It came down to a tackle inches from the the Blues try line on the final play of the match, with the refs whistle cruelling a chance of one more run from the home side.

Cotter’s game-high 49 tackles was emblematic of the Maroons’ stonewall effort for much of the game in front of the sellout 80,000-strong crowd.

In a brief post-match interview, Cotter said the game was “everything I expected and more”.

It was the Maroons’ first win in Sydney since 2017 and got newly-minted coach and club legend Billy Slater off to a dream start.

Game two will be held at Optus Stadium in Perth.

NSW Blues

Kotoni Staggs: 12 tackles, 49 run metres

Jack Wighton: 1 try, 10 tackles, 148 run metres

Nicho Hynes: DNP

QLD Maroons

Reuben Cotter: 49 tackles, 95 run metres

Selwyn Cobbo: 6 tackles, 123 run metres

Dane Gagai: 1 try, 15 tackles, 64 run metres

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow: DNP