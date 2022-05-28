Like many of her contemporaries, Spinifex Hill Studio artist Kimberley McKie’s paintings carry deeply important messages for her people.

“It’s… to show our younger generation where we come from and what we do and the right way to do things to keep that culture going,” she said.

McKie is one of more than 70 Pilbara artists with work on display at the FORM-led Tracks We Share exhibit at the Art Gallery of Western Australia.

Open until late August, the gallery showcases Pilbara artists from Cheeditha, Juluwarlu, Martumili, Spinifex Hill and Yinjaa-Barni, as well as three independent artists.

FORM chief executive Tabitha McMullan said the exhibit was a culmination of more than three years’ work with the artists and centres.

“Tracks We Share will take audiences on a journey from the coast to the desert while paying homage to some of the iconic artists, past and present, who have driven the Pilbara’s art movement,” she said.

“It presents a long-overdue showcase of the extraordinary artistic diversity of the Pilbara region, and we are beyond excited to share it with new audiences.”

The exhibition has been brought to life through support from the Woodside-operated Pluto LNG project, BHP, Lotterywest, State and Federal government agencies, and Pilbara councils.

It comprises more than 200 works framed around the region’s famed acrylic paintings and supported by diverse mediums including works on paper, film, animation, photographs, sculptures, and carvings from emerging and senior artists.

Allery Sandy, one of the Pilbara’s foremost artists, said themes of ngurra were strong in the region’s art.

“Each and every one of us have an individual language that represents art so we’ve gotta put that together,” she said.

“Ngurra is the most important one because it represents each and every one of us but each one got a different language about how I do my art and what art means to me.”

Yindjibarndi artist Barngyi (Pansy) Cheedy from Juluwarlu Art Group said bringing artists from different groups together helped with knowledge sharing.

“So I’m from (Yindjibarndi ngurra), I paint different to someone from maybe the Western Desert.

“For a place like the Pilbara, art is very vital, where everyone is there to share their stories – for that’s what art is.”