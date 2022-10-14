First Nations voices and designers from across the nation are coming to gather on Meeanjin (Brisbane) to promote the future of our country’s built landscapes on Wednesday.

The sold-out Australian Institute of Landscape Architects 2022 Festival of Landscape Architecture, themed Country, explores the meaning of Country and how designers can draw inspiration from the oldest living culture on the planet.

The Festival is the first of its kind, featuring only First Nations speakers to lead a series of conversations about built environment.

Country co-curator, Blaklash creative director and Kamilaroi man Troy Casey said Australian designers were increasingly looking to embed First Nations stories and culture into the built environment.

“Country is everything,” he said.

“It’s the people, the animals, the natural environment.

“For First Nations people, all of our kinship systems and our cultural obligations are interlaced with Country. We can’t just think of Country as the environment.”

Mr Casey said designing with Country in mind responded to varied communities and land, whether it be be saltwater, freshwater, rainforest or coastal.

“It’s about creating places and spaces where Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people can see themselves reflected within the built environment.” he said.

Among built project identified as being inspired by Country was Western Australia’s award-winning Kalbarri Skywalk, opened in 2020 six hours north of Boorloo (Perth) near Wurdimarlu (Kalbarri).

Skywalk project manager Rory Chapple said designers worked with Nanda Traditional Owners to ensure the site promoted an understanding of Aboriginal culture.

Input was sought from a representative Nanda Advisory Group who met regularly with the project team to discuss what stories to tell and what images could be used.

“The skywalk gives us the opportunity to acknowledge the culture and the heritage of the Nanda people who have lived on this land for the past 60,000 years andare still here today,” Traditional Owner Rachel Mallard said.

The skywalk won the 2021 Australian Institute of Landscape Architects WA Award of Excellence for Tourism.