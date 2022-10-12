While most eyes on Sunday was set on the AFL national combine, the next generation of Indigenous stars were honing their skills in front of talent scouts across the road.

The sons of retired Aboriginal heroes Byron Pickett, Andrew Walker, Mark Williams and Leroy Jetta headlined a raft of deadly teens playing for the Flying Boomerangs.

The Indigenous program was designed to place players aged up to 17 years into an elite but culturally safe environment.

Dual North Melbourne best and fairest winner Jy Simpkin and Geelong premiership winner Brandan Parfitt are two past AFL players to have benefited from the squad.

AFL Indigenous talent programs manager Narelle Long said the program “sets the scene” for young players to aspire towards being drafted to an AFL club.

“It opens their eyes to the standards of AFL life we hope they take it home and put it into their daily lives and routines,” she said.

Kayde Pickett, considered the hottest Indigenous father-son prospect, stood out in the four-day program in Melbourne while Coby Walker was another highly-rated player who starred against a multicultural World team at Gosch’s Paddock on Sunday.

NATIONAL COMBINE

Twins Alwyn Davey Jnr and Jayden Davey, Anthony Munkara, Issac Keeler, Cooper Vickery and Lloyd Johnston were the biggest Indigenous names at Margaret Court Arena among the 70 AFL hopefuls invited to attend the national combine.

But it was Swan Districts midfielder Elijah Hewett who best demonstrated his athletic prowess.

Hewett, who is tipped to be selected in the first round of the AFL draft, finished third in the agility test and equal fourth in the vertical jump after leaping 70cms.

Subiaco WAFL rival Tyrell Dewar, from Kalgoorlie, jumped 68cms to settle for equal eighth in the same category.

Munkara, who West Adelaide recruited from the Tiwi Islands, finished eighth in the running vertical jump after recording a best 83cm result.

Vickery, from Gippsland Power, crossed the 20m sprint in eighth inside 2.928 seconds, while Johnston from the NT Thunder rounded out the top 10 places in 2.951 seconds.

Meanwhile, Stephen Hill’s record for the agility Test set in 2008 was broken by 0.08 seconds.

The former Fremantle speedster held the long-standing mark at the national combine until fellow West Australian Darcy Jones ran a time of 7.70.