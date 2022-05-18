A Senate inquiry on the application of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in Australia will be accepting submissions from the public for less than one month.

The Senate Committee on Legal and Constitutional Affairs will be accepting written submissions, visual representations, audio or video recordings until 2 June this year via their website. Submissions opened last week.

The inquiry was established after a motion from Senator Lidia Thorpe was passed in April.

On the same day, Ms Thorpe, a Gunnai, Gunditjmara and DjabWurrung woman, also introduced a Bill to bring Australian law into line with the declaration.

The opening of submissions comes shortly after the United Nations’ Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples confirmed it would make its first visit to Australia to examine human rights issues faced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Ms Thorpe said UNDRIP would enable First Nations people to enact sovereign denied since 1788.

“This is about First Nations people self-determining our own destiny. It’s about legislating our right to free, prior and informed consent when it comes to our Country, our culture and our people,” she said.

“We need as many voices as possible in this inquiry, to ensure that this country applies the UNDRIP into the domestic laws of this country.”

The terms of reference for the inquiry include the potential to enact the Declaration in Australia, government adherence to the principles of the Declaration, and our nation’s track record on human rights.