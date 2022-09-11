A New York rooftop skyline and blazing hot weather set the scene for swimwear as Ihraa Swim opened the Flying Solo Runway at New York Fashion Week.

Bardi, Nyul Nyul and Nyikina designer and director Nat Dann debuted her latest collection in front of the who’s who of US fashion on September 10, with an overwhelming reception.

Having started in 2021, Dann said it was one of her goals to make it on the big runways around the world.

“When I first started Ihraa Swim that was one of my goals to eventually be on that runway,” she said.

“So from Australian Fashion Week to now to New York, I’m still pinching myself.

“But I think it’s a testament to how far I’ve come. People look from the outside and think wow these great opportunities have just popped up for you.

“But really behind the scenes it’s been like ten years in the making.”

Dann has set her sights on working on a new line to be launched in 2023 and is seeking to take her designs into the metaverse, a rapidly growing space for the fashion industry.

To finish the runway, Dann took to the runway herself, clearly proud of her achievements and ready to take on her next big fashion adventure.