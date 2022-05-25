When the Long Walk, which celebrates Aboriginal peoples and cultures, and unites all Australians through football, came to Launceston it may well have been called the Long Fast Wet Walk.

The Long Walk’s core business is at community level and on the weekend in the lead up to Dreamtime at the G clash, it came to Rocherlea Football Club, a member of the Northern Tasmanian Football Association.

Rocherlea Football Club president and Palawa man Graeme Gardner, below, thanked Michael Long for bringing the Long Walk to grassroots football in Tasmania, where ambitions have long been held to have an AFL team permanently based.

During his walk, Michael Long met with the Palawa community at the Rocherlea Football Club, bringing the Long Walk to grassroots football in Tasmania.

Below, Long Walk founder and AFL legend Michael Long, centre, poses for a photo with Palawa cousins Bailey Gardner and Manala Gardner gathered for the first Long Walk in Tasmania.