On August 22, legendary Gunditjmara Bundjalung songman Uncle Archie Roach took his final journey through the streets of Collingwood, Fitzroy and St Kilda.

Uncle Archie Roach (RIP) is escorted through Naarm (Melbourne) by the Southern Warrior Aboriginal Motorcycle Club. Photo by Tamati Smith

People slowly gathered at what was to be the first stopping point of Uncle Archie’s farewell tour on his return home.

Then down the centre of Smith Street, the distant rumbling of motorcycles steered by the Southern Warriors Aboriginal Motorcycle Club grew loud, signalling the procession was nearing.

Uncle Archie Roach (RIP) is escorted through Naarm (Melbourne) as part of a public procession. Photo by Tamati Smith

While stops were kept to just 15 minutes, once the black Chrysler valiant hearse carrying Uncle Archie had pulled up people immediately surrounded the vehicle to pay their respects.

When the car reached its stopping points, chosen in honour of places the songman made his music about, the street began to echo with the sounds of motorcycles and cooees.

Uncle Archie Roach (RIP) is escorted through Naarm (Melbourne) as part of a public procession. Photo by Tamati Smith
Two members embrace during the public procession for Uncle Archie Roach (RIP). Photo by Tamati Smith
A member of the Southern Warrior Aboriginal Motorcycle club leans over the vehicle carrying Uncle Archie Roach (RIP). Photo by Tamati Smith

As the procession left the final destination those gathered out the front of the Victorian Aboriginal Health Service people yelled their final cooee and a didjeridoo was played by one member of the community

Member of the community plays the Didjeridoo as Uncle Archie Roach (RIP) leaves the Victorian Aboriginal Medical Service. Photo by Tamati Smith
Warnambool Gunditj Mara Health Service is to be his last stop where Uncle Archie will be laid to rest in private.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR