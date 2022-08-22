On August 22, legendary Gunditjmara Bundjalung songman Uncle Archie Roach took his final journey through the streets of Collingwood, Fitzroy and St Kilda.

People slowly gathered at what was to be the first stopping point of Uncle Archie’s farewell tour on his return home.

Then down the centre of Smith Street, the distant rumbling of motorcycles steered by the Southern Warriors Aboriginal Motorcycle Club grew loud, signalling the procession was nearing.

While stops were kept to just 15 minutes, once the black Chrysler valiant hearse carrying Uncle Archie had pulled up people immediately surrounded the vehicle to pay their respects.

When the car reached its stopping points, chosen in honour of places the songman made his music about, the street began to echo with the sounds of motorcycles and cooees.

As the procession left the final destination those gathered out the front of the Victorian Aboriginal Health Service people yelled their final cooee and a didjeridoo was played by one member of the community

Warnambool Gunditj Mara Health Service is to be his last stop where Uncle Archie will be laid to rest in private.