Gantharri founder and designer Bobbi Lockyer will forever be remembered for her iconic moment celebrating her Indigenous heritage on the NYFW runway.

The New York Fashion week runway looks distinctly different from the red dirt of the Pilbara Lockyer grew up in.

The Kariyarra, Ngarluma, Nyul Nyul and Yawuru designer, artist and photographer had her designs elegantly grace NYFW on Saturday, September 10.

Showcasing as part of the Flying Solo Ones to Watch runway, Lockyer’s new collection was in collaboration with Nyul Nyul sand artist Lowell Hunter.

Lowell created the sand art and used drone imagery to capture the image. Once printed, Lockyer painted over the sand art to create the textile prints that complete her collection.

Also an artist, Lockyer’s artwork was also on the runway in childhood friend and fellow designer Nat Dann’s collection, Ihraa Swim.

Lockyer also collaborated with her sister Skye Lockyer who created the jewellery for the runway.

Despite being so far from home, her collection is inspired by the landscape of her home town Port Hedland.

“I grew up in Port Hedland by the beach and I spent all my childhood by the beach,” she said.

“In Port Hedland we have the tidal flats so the tide will go right out and you can walk out on the reef.

“Coral and all the colours…really really plays a role in my art because I am so inspired by that, I love to recreate the patterns of the coral that I see.”

Arguably the real show stopper at the Gantharri runway show was Lockyer’s designer walkout at the end.

Lockyer and her sister walked out carrying the Aboriginal flag while Hunter followed performing a cultural chant with the boomerangs.

Showcasing her vibrant, glamorous designs whilst representing her Indigenous heritage, the NYFW stage will forever remember this moment from Lockyer and her team.