Thousands of people have taken to the streets calling for an end of race-fueled violence in the wake of the brutal assault which killed 15-year-old Noongar-Yamatji boy Cassius Turvey in October.

Starting with a vigil in Boorloo’s (Perth) eastern suburbs on the weekend, rallies have now popped up in every capital city and many major regional centres and small towns across the nation.

Those rallies will spread out across Australia on Wednesday, and continue on until at least Friday, where several events in Tasmania are planned.

Boorloo (Perth)

Forrest Place in the heart of Boorloo was packed with more than 3,000 people as several prominent people, friends and family took to the stage to speak before a march for Cassius began.

Meeanjin (Brisbane)

Warrane (Sydney)

Pictures to come

Naarm (Melbourne)

Pictures to come