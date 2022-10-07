Mob in Fashion on Thursday night unofficially opened up a week of Indigenous fashion in Naarm (Melbourne) with their Future/History Runway as part of Melbourne Fringe.

The runway featured Indigenous designers Delvene Cockatoo-Collins, Cassie Leatham, Lillardia Briggs-Houston and artwork by Illustrator/Artist Kambarni.

The small hall was beautifully lit with a fully packed-out crowd and every chair taken and people standing in the back.

The Audience was in for a quick but impactful story telling through Indigenous Fashion.

Rhys Ripper and Nathan Mcguire both worked together to bring the Mob In Fashion lead runway together.

Ripper said he the show was the proudest moment of his career.

“I wanted to give three women an opportunity to express themselves who actually work on their country,” he said.

“They’re literally on their country and drawing the inspiration from their stories.”

Lillardia Briggs-Houston spoke about her inspiratation for her designs and working with Rhys and Nathan with Mob In Fashion.

“The work is based off cultural heritage on country that we’re trying to protect,” she said.

“I yeah just drew inspiration from modified trees scar trees, a lot of mittens as well that we have along the Murrumbidgee and the need for protection.

“I’ve been involved with recent Nathan for a long time and what they’re doing fantastic.”

When asked about what comes next, the Mob in Fashion wasn’t ready to share fine details, but had a teaser.

“We’ve got some big things happening with these girls,” they said.

“We’ve got a few things in the pipework’s and a few big shows are coming out”

The Full Gallery of the night can be found below.