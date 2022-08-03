Wiradjuri para-athletics star and Indi Cooper has made an impressive run at her debut Commonwealth Games, reaching the final of the women’s T37/T38 100m sprint in Birmingham Wednesday morning.

The 16-year-old from Gundagai in New South Wales finished fourth in her heat with a time of 13.77 seconds to reach the gold medal race, shaving off more than half a second from her previous personal best of 14.29 seconds ran in March.

Cooper qualified for lane two in the final, facing the harrowing task of besting world record and commonwealth games record holder, England’s Sophie Hahn.

A Kurt Fearnley Scholarship recipient, Cooper competes in para-athletics with dystonic cerebral palsy effecting all limbs and extreme short-sightedness.

The youngest member of Australia’s athletics team for Birmingham, Cooper sporting ability is shared throughout her family, her sister Jordan a former winner of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander T20 Cup with the Indigenous Sydney Thunder, and uncle Wade Humphreys a former NRL player with the Sydney Roosters.

Cooper finished the final in eighth place with a time of 13.88, still eclipsing her best pre-games efforts, as Wales’ Olivia Breen clinched top of the podium honours.