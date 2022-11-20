Two-time Indigenous All Star Will Smith make his first NRL appearance since June in orange and black after signing a one-year deal with Wests Tigers for 2023.

The former Penrith, Parramatta and Gold Coast utility will link up with the Tigers after a favourite premiership son of the club gave his nod of approval.

Smith played under Brett Hodgson during a brief stint at UK Super League outfit Hull FC.

New Wests coach Tim Sheens believed Smith’s flexibility will allow the first-grade team to cover a number of positions on the ground.

The Gumbainggir and Wonnarua man has played fullback, five-eighth, halfback and hooker across 84 NRL games since his 2014.

Smith played all of seven Super League games this year at halfback.

“Will is a talented player, who can cover a lot of positions,” Sheens.

“His experience will be very helpful because we have such a young squad.”

Sheens met the 30-year-old last month while visiting the UK after also attempting to lure English star John Bateman to bulk up the Tigers’ roster.

Smith’s trial-and-train deal will go some way to covering the departure of Wiradjuri man Tyrone Peachey from Concord.

The move of the nephew of former Cronulla hero David Peachey was a part of a swap with Penrith for outside back Charlie Staines.

Peachey re-joins the Panthers for a second time after a stint from 2014 until 2018 that included 109 of his 192 NRL career matches.

The 31-year-old was reportedly desperate to return back to Penrith, so much so that he requested a special exemption to reduce the salary of his final year of the contract to allow the transfer to happen.

But NRL rules state that players are unable to switch clubs for a lower figure across the entire length of their deal.

