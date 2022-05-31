Two First Nations astronomers are working to show Indigenous children they can pursue their astronomy dreams through an Australian National University program.

The ANU last week hosted a week-long program with Indigenous high school students from remote regional NSW and Tasmania to give them first-hand experience of Indigenous astronomy.

Hosted at the Mt Stromlo Observatory in Canberra, the program provided year 10 and 11 students with a chance to work with ANU masters students, Gamilaraay-Yuwaalaraay man Peter Swanton and Gamilaroi astronomer and science communicator Karlie Moon.

Being mentored by professional astronomers, students built smart phone devices to measure the chemical make-up of light and undertook remote observation at Siding Spring Observatory.

Weaved through the program was an exploration of Indigenous interpretations of the night sky to inform navigation, calendars, and predicting the weather.

ASTRO 3D education and outreach manager Delese Brewster was designed to inspire the next-generation of First Nation astronomers, researchers and scientists.

“This group is under-represented in astronomy and we need to provide a pipeline that will encourage Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students into tertiary study,” she said.

Mr Swanton said the program improved visibility for Indigenous children interested in the field.

“ I never had this when I was going through school,” he said.

“It felt quite disengaging when I went to high school, as I had no role models.

“I never had someone in front of me, that looked like me, that talked like me”

Mr Swanton said he enjoyed seeing children take part in the program.