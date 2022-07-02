The Queensland Resources Council has announced Multhana Property Services founder Joseph Wallace as 2022’s Indigenous advocacy award winner.

The award celebrates leading Indigenous participation practice in the Queensland resources sector.

Mr Wallace said he was pleased to see Queensland’s resources industry was “fair dinkum” when it came to giving Indigenous businesses opportunities.

“It’s really good to see the resource sector employing and giving Indigenous opportunities in that sector, which is really good, and it sort of opened up my eyes because it’s the first year we nominated and we got we got awarded,” he said.

“A lot of anonymous people came up and congratulated me, and just to hear them talk about how they take pride in their Indigenous workforce, procurement and giving Indigenous people opportunity,”

“You don’t see that in the government… I was in government for thirty years and you don’t see a lot of that, it’s all about bureaucracy.”

Being an Aboriginal owned company, Mr Wallace said Multhana felt responsibility to do more for his community.

That responsibility includes giving mob a leg up with jobs and sports participation, something Mr Wallace said he did not want to see people miss out on due to lack of money.

“It’s about building capacity and giving more level entry jobs, like cleaning and landscaping,” he said.

“Give people seeking opportunities, and people that have been long term unemployed and mature workers and also school leavers too.

“We like to look at the ripple effect of what the business does, from community, employment, training, sponsorship you know giving back to our mob on the ground.”

Mr Wallace, an avid sports fan himself, sponsors several teams and events through Multhana, and buys products from Indigenous businesses such as Abco.

He said a new cleaning contract with ACCIONA for the Brisbane Metro would provide more employment opportunities.

