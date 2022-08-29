Although Indigenous basketball superstar Patty Mills didn’t play in Monday’s FIBA world cup qualifier between Australia and Iran, First Nations Australians were strongly represented on-court by the next generation of Indigenous basketballers.

Members of the Koorie Academy participated in a halftime exhibition feature whilst also performing a guard of honour for the Boomers and visiting Iranians.

Hailing from all over country Victoria, the 14 boys and girls aged 7 to 16 showcased their skills in front of a sold out crowd at Bendigo’s Red Energy Arena.

Koorie Academy head coach and Gunaikurnai man Ricky Baldwin said the academy players were extensively involved as part of the experience.

“The kids did a guard of honour, played a halftime game and presented Mike Kelly (Boomers Head Coach) with a Koorie Academy top,” he said.

The young prodigies were also able to get autographs and photos with their favourite players, with the Boomers holding a meet and greet with academy members at the conclusion of the match.”

Mr Baldwin said that it was important for the academy to provide opportunities for Indigenous children from both metropolitan and regional areas to participate at such events.

“It will be all country Victorian kids this time getting the opportunity, because they tend to miss out on a lot,” he said.

It comes after Koorie Academy players were also on-court as part of the Boomers qualifying match against China, which was held in Melbourne in July.

The joint venture between the Koorie Academy and Basketball Australia is paving the way for young Indigenous basketballers, a pathway that hasn’t been as clear-cut in the past.

After involvement in basketball for over 40 years which has included head coaching the Australian Indigenous women’s team, Mr Baldwin said the support the nation’s peak body has shown towards the Koorie Academy is a first.

“This has never happened with Basketball Australia before,” he said.

“When Basketball Australia reached out again for this to happen, when the Boomers played China and then Iran, it’s special.”

“It has been a breath of fresh air being able to work with Basketball Australia CEO Matt Scriven to make the opportunities possible for the Koorie Academy kids.”

“To have my community involved is special, and these kids will remember this for the rest of their lives.”

Mr Baldwin started the Koorie Academy in 2019 to provide a pathway for young Indigenous children into basketball in Victoria.

“There were massive gaps for inclusion for Aboriginal kids in the Victorian Aboriginal community,” he said.

“So we started Koorie Academy basketball for inclusion at grassroots level.”

Cultural awareness is also at the forefront of mind at the Koorie Academy, with cultural workshops regularly held by guest speakers as part of basketball clinics.

“If we go to country Victoria, we will engage one of our local community members to run a cultural workshop to give the kids that connection to culture,” said Mr Baldwin.

“We’re about inclusion at the grassroots levels because the kids are facing obstacles and barriers but we are also a culturally safe space for the kids.”

The Boomers secured top spot of their pool and maintained an unbeaten record in the qualifiers, comfortably beating Iran 98-68.