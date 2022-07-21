Indigenous Campbelltown boxer Shanell Dargan has won her first professional featherweight bout by majority decision against Melbournian Jaala Tomat.

Dargan, who is of mixed Aboriginal and Irish descent, got into the ring with Tomat last Wednesday, July 20, on Gadigal Country (Sydney), with the fight taking place infront of a 1500-strong crowd and broadcast nationally on Fox Sports.

Dargan came into the ring energetically wearing blue gloves, purple and blue trimmed trunks with an image of the Aboriginal flag and backed by her team and the Irish flag while her opponent Tomat wore solid black with red trim trunks.

The bout lasted four rounds at two minutes each with the two coming in evenly matched for the first round.

The second round saw Tomat landing more hits and even putting Dargan off balance, though during the fourth round Dargan was able to draw blood from the top right eye of Tomat.

Ultimately, one judge scored a 38-all draw, one scored 39-37 in favour of Dargan, and the final scored 39-38 which gave Dargan a majority decision and a very much deserved win over her opponent.