Indigenous boxing promoter No Limit is gearing up for its biggest step yet, heading to the home of prize-fights, Las Vegas, with their marquee-man Tim Tszyu in January.

The company is locked-in to co-promote the night with broadcasting heavy-hitters Premier Boxing Champions.

No Limit and Tszyu embark to the US looking to claim the undisputed (WBO, WBC, IBF & WBA) world champion title in his class off 32-year-old American Jermell Charlo.

At an announcement marking the countdown to the bout No Limit chief executive and former NRL forward George Rose gave insight to the romance behind the occasion.

“We’re 100 days away from the son of a hall of fame legend, fighting on the exact same date 28 years on from his father winning the first of many world titles in Las Vegas,” Rose said.

“It’s absolutely incredible.”

Tim Tszyu, along with younger brother Nikita, speak volumes of the position No Limit have quickly climbed to since their humble beginnings in 2013.

Their pedigree comes etched firmly into Australian boxing chronicles as the sons of former world champion Kosta Tszyu, now with Rose and co backing them.

On October 8, No Limit hosted Australia’s first festival of boxing, the 19-fight Super Saturday event on Awabakal country where Nikita Tszyu continued his undefeated run with a co-main event win over hometown hero Darkon Dryden.

Ahead of the glitz and glamour of Vegas, Rose looks forward to pushing the boundaries once again.

“It’s a really exciting time for us as well here at No Limit Boxing and it’s been a hell of a journey to get to here,” he said.

“Knowing that we are now in a position to provide fighters the ability to fight overseas, to be doing a co-promotion with PBC who have been absolutely fantastic is amazing and the countdown in now on until Tim becomes undisputed champion of the world.”

UNDISPUTED, where Tim Tszyu will meet Charlo, zeros in on Las Vegas January 29 (January 28 in Australia), 2023.