A leading Indigenous business owner has hailed BHP as WA’s best tier one company to work with as the miner seeks to double its spend with First Nations firms.

BHP on Tuesday released its 2022 economic contribution report, which outlined a $79.3bn contribution to national coffers in the form of taxes, wages, supplier payments, social investment and dividends.

Those financial figures revealed some $158m was spend with 80 Indigenous businesses, a figure BHP wants to double by the end of the 2024 financial year.

Among Indigenous businesses to benefit fro BHP deals is Perth-based Kuuwa, which has been renting vehicles to miners since 2019

Kuuwa managing director Wes Chapman said BHP’s Local Buying Program, also known as C-RES, had been a game-changer for the Buurabalayji Thalanyji Aboriginal Corporation-backed company.

“It is a really good platform for small startups trying to get into BHP,” he said.

“It has got great payment terms on the portal, so it’s really good for cash flow when you’re starting out, and the other good thing about it is you get visibility over other projects that you can grow into.

“We’ve got to a stage now where I think we’ve hit capacity with the C-RES platform… so we have just gone through the process of becoming a vendor with BHP.”

Kuuwa’s most recent deals with BHP saw some $8m worth of plant equipment and vehicles delived to South Flank, Jimblebar, Mining Area C, Whaleback and port operations in Port Hedland.

Mr Chapman said the company’s rapid growth meant it was now in a position to give back to BTAC.

“It is huge that we have been able to sign this vendor deal with one of the world’s biggest mining companies and that we can support other businesses in regional WA at the same time,” he said.

“This is a business now that is built for 10 to 20 years of consistent income for the Aboriginal corporation.

“We reinvested a lot of the money at the start into the balance sheet and building the business, and now we’re at a stage where we started contributing back to the corporation and are starting to run programs.”

BHP WA Iron Ore president Brandon Craig said the company was proud of its contribution to WA.

Mr Craig said BHP would continue to create jobs and spend with local and Indigenous businesses.