The Northern Territory’s annual Indigenous cricket tournament, the Imparja Cup will return to the Red Centre in 2023.

It comes as Northern Territory Cricket confirmed the tournament, which is Australia’s largest celebration of Indigenous cricket will take place from Sunday 19 February to Friday 24 February 2023.

The tournament brings together First Nations cricketers from across the Territory in a festival of cricket, country and culture in the heart of central Australia, Alice Springs.

It marks the 30th edition of the tournament, whose origin stems back to a single game played between Alice Springs and Tennant Creek after founders Uncle Shane Franey and Uncle Ross Williams aimed to promote Indigenous cricket between the two towns.

The tournament gradually grew to its current format after involvement from Cricket NT in 1998, with a state and territory division also included up until 2016.

The format of the 2023 tournament will be similar to recent years, with a men’s T20 major centres division, men’s super 8s community division and women’s super 8s community division offered.

Like previous tournaments there will be a schools cup division, with schools from around the Red Centre encouraged to register their interest in participating.

NT Cricket’s Head of Cricket Darren Treumer said the Northern Territory community is looking forward to the return of the Imparja Cup.

“The Imparja Cup is a significant part of cricket in the Territory with a rich culture, so we are delighted to be in a position to stage the 2023 event to celebrate the 30 year milestone,” he said.

“We are looking forward to another great celebration of cricket, country and culture in the Red Centre, the spiritual home of Indigenous cricket.”

After contributing a meat tray as the prize for the inaugural tournament, Imparja Television has been the long-time sponsor of the event.

Imparja Television chief executive Alistair Feehan said the Imparja Cup is about more than just cricket.

“The saying ‘from little things, big things grow’ is the epitome of the Imparja Cup,” he said.

“The event has grown from a simple town v town game to a full-fledged national competition that has been exceptionally well support over the 30 years.

“It’s not just about cricket, it’s about meeting, sharing and enjoying everything about old and new friendships.”

The #NICC and Imparja Cup teams walk together toward a connected country by joining for a barefoot circle in Alice Springs, paying respect to the original sovereigns of Australia and to honour the 1868 Aboriginal Cricket team. #ASportForAll pic.twitter.com/cZp791n98c — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 2, 2020

The state and territory division of the Imparja Cup became the National Indigenous Cricket Championships after NT Cricket partnered with Cricket Australia in 2016.

The Championships were last held in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic began in Australia.

An announcement on the future of the National Indigenous Cricket Championships is expected from Cricket Australia in October.