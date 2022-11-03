After successful inaugural rounds last season, the Big Bash’s First Nations rounds are set to feature in both of Australia’s domestic T20 cricket tournaments this summer.

The announcement comes as Cricket Australia confirms First Nations rounds details for both WBBL|08 and BBL|12 competitions.

With all clubs hosting at least one First Nations round fixture an extensive showcase of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and ceremony will be held at all matches.

Planned First Nations round events include a barefoot circle, Welcome to Country and incorporation of local languages as players, support staff, match officials and fans come together to acknowledge, pay respect to and celebrate the First Nations peoples.

Attending fans will receive an immersive First Nations experience at all games with music, art and other traditional practices to be incorporated as part of the 16 WBBL and 11 BBL First Nations Round fixtures held across 15 venues.

Clubs will also compete in uniforms designed by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists, each with their own unique stories connected to the traditional lands of each club.

After playing in last year’s inaugural round, Muruwari woman and Sydney Sixers all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner said she is eager to once again represent First Nations peoples in First Nations round in WBBL|08.

“Wearing our specially designed kit for these games means a lot to me and I’m looking forward to once again representing my tribe and celebrating the history and culture of First Nations people from across the country.”

Gardner said she hoped the inclusion of First Nations Rounds continued to provide an opportunity for connection with First Nations peoples and encourage Indigenous children into playing cricket.

“It’s exciting to see the return of the First Nations Rounds and have the opportunity to continue engaging with and amplifying Traditional Owner voices and cultures,” she said.

In addition to celebrating current Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players, I hope the First Nations Rounds inspire the next generation of young Indigenous cricketers to pick up a bat and ball and be a part of our great game.”

From the 1868 all First Nations Australian team, the first to tour England to the Imparja Cup and National Indigenous Cricket Championships, Australia has a long and proud history of Indigenous cricket.

Cricket Australia’s National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Cricket Advisory Committee member Paul Stewart said the expansion of the Big Bash Leagues First Nations rounds provided the opportunity to celebrate the history and connection that First Nations peoples have to cricket.

“Having been involved in the first BBL Indigenous match which was held in Mparntwe (Alice Springs), I’m delighted to have witnessed the growth of this initiative into dedicated First Nations Rounds for both the WBBL and BBL,” he said.

“Cricket has a long and deep connection with many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, and we must continue to honour and amplify our voices in WBBL and BBL.

“Cricket is one of Australia’s most popular sports, and it’s important for great events such as the Big Bash to engage and highlight our First Nation communities, and to celebrate and showcase our culture.”

The Weber WBBL|08 First Nations Round will be held from November 6-16 while the KFC BBL|12 First Nations Round is scheduled for January 13-20.

There are nine First Nations cricketers in WBBL|08 and BBL|12 squads.

WBBL|08 First Nations Round

November 6: Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers, Lilac Hill, 1:50pm AWST

November 7: Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes, Blundstone Arena, 7:10pm AEDT

November 9: Perth Scorchers v Brisbane Heat, Lilac Hill, 12:00pm AWST

November 10: Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Renegades, CitiPower Centre, 3:00pm AEDT

November 11: Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers, Karen Rolton Oval, 5:30pm ACDT

November 12: Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers, CitiPower Centre, 10:15am AEDT

November 12: Melbourne Stars v Sydney Sixers, CitiPower Centre, 1:40pm AEDT

November 12: Brisbane Heat v Hobart Hurricanes, Karen Rolton Oval, 5:30pm ACDT

November 13: Sydney Sixers v Perth Scorchers, CitiPower Centre, 10:15am AEDT

November 13: Melbourne Stars v Melbourne Renegades, CitiPower Centre, 1:40pm AEDT

November 13: Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Thunder, Centennial Park Oval (Nuriootpa), 2:30pm ACDT

November 14: Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane Heat, Karen Rolton Oval, 5:30pm ACDT

November 15: Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Stars, Latrobe Recreation Ground, 3:00pm AEDT

November 15: Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades, Manuka Oval, 7:10pm, AEDT

November 16: Melbourne Stars v Hobart Hurricanes, Latrobe Recreation Ground, 3:00pm AEDT

November 16: Sydney Sixers v Brisbane Heat, North Sydney Oval, 7:10pm AEDT

BBL|12 First Nations Round