Among the litany of untried Australian Jillaroos looking to make their mark in the UK, five Indigenous debutants are set to star in the side’s World Cup title defence.

Newcastle Knights second-rower Caitlin Johnston (21) and St George playmaker Taliah Fuimaono (23) will line up for their first caps in the green-and-gold for the Jillaroos’ opener against the Cook Islands on Thursday.

Fellow Dragon Shaylee Bent (22) has been named at 19th player.

20-year-old NRLW stars Jaime Chapman and Keilee Joseph look to make their debuts throughout the campaign as their side looks for back-to-back-to-back world cup triumphs and first since 2017’s victory on home soil.

All five have had exposure at representative level with the Indigenous All Stars, Fuimaono a one-time Samoan international, and benefit from the experience of veteran Tallisha Harden in the national side’s set-up.

Tamika Upton pulled out of the Jillaroos’ camp last month after falling to a calf injury.

Despite interrupted NRLW opportunity with the Roosters and Broncos, Harden has amassed an impressive resume with the All Stars, Queensland, Australia and Australian 9’s teams.

The 30-year-old’s defensive strength should see her come into the equation in the later stages of the tournament.

France and biggest threat New Zealand make up the remainder of group B alongside Australia and the Cook Islands.

Ahead of their first match coach Brad Donald has put his faith in 10 debutants to take the field.

Following last months Australian PM’s XIII run against Papua New Guinea Donald said “it’s a nightmare of a position” to be in choose between the talent available to the side.

The match shone a light on the up-and-coming Indigenous talent soon to stamp their mark on women’s rugby league

Baylee Davies, Ahlivia Ingram, Sareka Mooka and Tawana Sullivan-Togo squeezed into the PM’s XIII side after impressing at the Australia Institute of Sport’s Indigenous Women’s Academy.

The Australian Jillaroos face the Cook Islands at 6:30am (AEDT) Thursday morning in York.