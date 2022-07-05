A WA-based Indigenous equipment hire company has penned a deal with a major mining services firm to improve job prospects for First Nations Australians.

Kuuwa in July revealed it had partnered with ASX-listed firm Emeco in a strategic deal to improve market access to equipment and jointly participate in large scale projects.

Kuuwa managing director Wes Chapman said the deal enabled Emeco and Kuuwa to facilitate better outcomes for Indigenous communities and businesses.

“This relationship is a game changer for Indigenous businesses servicing the resource

industry,” he said.

“We have created a sustainable model that demonstrates that it is possible for Indigenous businesses to successfully enter the supply chain whilst supporting and contributing to Indigenous communities.”

The deal will lead to improved Indigenous participation in the resources sector, training and job prospects for Indigenous people and provide a way for companies to achieve reconciliation action plan goals.

Emeco chief executive Ian Testrow said the partnership opened doors for its customers and for support of Indigenous communities.

“We are always looking for ways to advance the way we do business and delivering results

to our customers is our priority,” he said.

Emeco’s stable of brands includes component and asset rebuilder Force, underground services contractor Pit N Portal, and boring service Borex.

Emeco’s shares were up 2.1 per cent at time of print to 70.5c on Tuesday.