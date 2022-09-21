A former Hawthorn player alleges he was told by the AFL club’s then coach Alastair Clarkson to terminate his partner’s pregnancy, the ABC is reporting.

Three Indigenous families involved at Hawthorn during Clarkson’s period as coach between 2005-21 have told the ABC they were allegedly bullied and told to choose between their football careers and their families.

Clarkson recently took the reins at North Melbourne after a short period out of the game following his exit from Hawthorn at the end of 2021.

The report includes accounts from three former players and their partners.

One couple alleged the club intimidated the player into pushing his partner into terminating their expected child.

Additional stories detail instructions for players to cut ties and distance themselves from their partners and family, and one moved out of his home with the help of coaching staff.

The report went on to say player suicide attempts had resulted from the trauma.

Mental health support offered from the AFL Players’ Association, but Hawthorn allegedly only provided assistance once aware of the circling media attention.

Hawthorn on Wednesday morning said the wellbeing of players involved in the allegations was a priority.

“Earlier this year the Hawthorn Football Club engaged external First Nations consultants to liaise with current and former First Nations players and staff to learn more about their experience at the club,” the club said.

“This important work has raised disturbing historical allegations that require further investigation. Upon learning of these allegations, the club immediately engaged AFL Integrity as is appropriate.

“While the process indicated the current environment at the club is culturally safe, it also recommended that some of the club’s current First Nations training and development programs should continue to be strengthened.”

The AFL confirmed the review’s findings had been handed to the competition’s integrity unit.

“The experiences outlined in the document are extremely serious and require further and full examination,” the statement said.

“The AFL is finalising its own process to investigate the allegations and is seeking to speak to those who shared their experiences with Hawthorn’s review,” the statement said.