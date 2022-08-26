Two Indigenous filmmakers have been crowned at this year’s CinefestOZ film awards hosted in Western Australia’s South West on Thursday night.

Tanjung Glyn Maloney’s Finding Jedda was crowned best Indigenous short film at the ceremony. A reimagining of aduitions for famed 1954 Australian film, Jedda, the flick follows two girls who go head-to-head for the role of a lifetime.

Later in the ceremony Indigenous filmmaker Ismail Khan was honoured with the award for 2022’s best screenplay for his work on Sunnies.

Khan’s short film centres around Malcolm, a troubled and somewhat delinquent teen, who decides to steal a pair of sunglasses from the local shops, an act that is later revealed to be part of a much bigger plan.

Cinefest 2022 Short film awards winners:

Best short film – Freedom Swimmer, Olivia Martin-MaGuire

Best lead actor – Kat Stewart, Victim

Best screenplay – Ismail Khan

Cinefest best short – Peregrinations of a Citizen Botanist

Best Director – Riley Sugars, Hatchback

Best Indigenous short film – Finding Jedda