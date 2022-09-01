Young landholders in central NSW have been praised for their willingness to work with Indigenous landcarers on cultural and environmental management.

It comes after Aboriginal communities, landholders and Western Local Land Services recently worked together to protect Aboriginal cultural heritage values in the Euabalong area prior to recent weed control works.

The weed control works, part of the 2021-22 Western Weed Management Program, did not start until landholders and Western Local Land Services worked with local Aboriginal stakeholders to carry out Aboriginal cultural heritage surveys and record all known sites.

Western Local Land Services senior land services officer Guy Gibbs, a Kooma and Kamilaroi man, said the experience had been “amazing”.

“I have to say it has been unreal to see how the work on the ground in re-vegetation of the properties, to see regeneration of the grasses how that in turn protects cultural sites by building up the soil and grass which catches the dust and wind, to see it work is amazing,” he said.

“Being an Aboriginal person in a government organisation it was a bit tentative at the start, we were always sort of the last part of a project, they would find some funds and add it on at the end, but in the last couple of years it has been are the forefront.

“Protecting culture is not just an added on thing now, it is at the forefront of people’s minds which is unreal.”

Mr Gibbs said there had been a dramatic shift in the attitudes of private landholders towards Aboriginal heritage.

He said that change had been led by young landholders who were more open to working with Indigenous people on cultural and environmental matters.

“Private property owners in the past used to damage sites so you couldn’t see them before coming on the land, but the new generation coming through are really keen,” Mr Gibbs said.

“They want to know more and they are asking questions about what the sites were used for, how old we think they are.

“And they pass that on to visitors to their properties.”

Senior land services officer Andrea Cashmere said protecting Aboriginal cultural heritage values was an important part of the program.

“While this is fundamentally a weed control program, the protection of Aboriginal cultural heritage values is part of good land management practice,” she said.

“Participating landholders gain a better understanding of Aboriginal heritage on their properties any why it’s important to protect it.

“Surveying sites allows for knowledge to be shared amongst community and gets community working together on Country which is really important for culture.”

Through the 2021-22 Western Weed Management Program, 28 landholders were contracted to carry out control works to improve and sustain the condition of close to 25,000 hectares of natural resources through the control of invasive for African boxthorn, mesquite and cactus.

With African Boxthorn out competing the native understory and altering the structure of the vegetation community, as well as being a haven for pest animals such as foxes and rabbits, the control works were carried out in targeted areas to help protect Plains-wanderer habitat and Coolibah Black-Box Threatened Ecological Communities.