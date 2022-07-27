The NT Government has passed nation-first legislation to respect the traditional burial practices of Indigenous Australians.

The changes mean Traditional Owners will no longer need to seek approval to undertake burials and exhumations, and removes Western cemetery management practices.

Different practices for the burial, exhumation, and disposal of human remains are allowed, and take into account economic, social, cultural, and regional interests.

NT Local Government Minister Chansey Paech said the new legislation empowered Traditional Owners.

“This legislation acknowledges the uniqueness of the Northern Territory, empowers decision makers, respects different cultural practices, and ensures access to burial areas and burial records.

“I am incredibly proud the Northern Territory is leading the way in the delivery of progressive and culturally-appropriate legislation.”

The new laws replace 70-year old legislation which pre-dates Aboriginal land rights in the NT.