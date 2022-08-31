Charles Darwin University campuses across the Northern Territory will see all new buildings be named in the Larrakia language.

The naming process will involve consultation with Aboriginal leaders in the community to ensure all place names are written correctly and abide by Larrakia grammatical structure, concepts and vocabulary.

The initiative was first brought to the university by Aunty Bilawara Lee, the Larrakia Elder-in-Residence at CDU.

Aunty B previously lobbied for the change with previous CDU vice-chancellor Professor Simon Maddox and continued to lobby current vice-chancellor Scott Bowman when he took over the role in April 2021.

Pro vice-chancellor of Indigenous Leadership at CDU, Yuin man Professor Reuben Bolt said this was an important sign of recognition and respect.

“Being in the Northern Territory, 30 percent of the population is Aboriginal,” he said.

“So we think we have a key role to play in servicing the territory in terms of the workforce needs and Aboriginal people must be part of that.

“In order to do all of that what we need to do is really engage deeply with our First Nations communities in the territory.

“This is where using First Nations names is important because it’s a recognition, it’s a recognition of respect.”

The new education and community precinct will be named Danala, a word which translates to dilly-bag.

“Dilly-bag is a vessel that contains knowledge so that’s why they’ve name the campus danala,” Professor Bolt said.

“Because what will happen is when our students come to CDU what they’ll do is they will internalise new knowledge.

“So they’ll be learning that discipline-specific knowledge by they’ll be trying to reconcile that with their existing knowledge.”

Aunty B said danala was a fitting first name for a building on campus.

“Students and staff of the university will weave a strong spiritual danala, a dilly-bag where they will carry knowledge and tools as they travel along a successful and fulfilling career,” she said.

CDU Vice-Chancellor Scott Bowman said it was important that its buildings across its campuses incorporated the naming practises of First Nations people in the Territory.

“Greater integration between place-naming and Aboriginal culture and languages can help all Territorians be better connected to the land they are living in,” Professor Bowman said.

“During the last centuries Indigenous lands were remapped and renamed by colonial powers across Australia, so it’s incredibly important that we restore place names to First Nations people in the Territory.”

Using the Larrakia language to name buildings on CDU campuses is part of the university’s strategic plan and principle to honour Australian First Nations knowledges and cultures.