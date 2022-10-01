The NRL season decider on Sunday evening is set to be the first grand final in Sydney without Indigenous representation since 1985.

Penrith have named forwards Chris Smith and J’maine Hopgood among four reserves.

But the Aboriginal pair will only face Parramatta at Accor Stadium should one of the Panthers squad, which includes an 18th man for concussion replacements, withdraw before the game with injury.

Smith, who left Canterbury at the end of last year, has played six matches this season for a career total of 39 appearances that stretches all the way back to 2015.

The Darwin product last played for the Panthers in this year’s final two rounds when coach Ivan Cleary rested a number of their stars after their minor premiership.

Hopgood, who has played just 10 NRL games, last appeared in the final three rounds after previously featuring just once this year back in round 3.

Parramatta is one of only two NRL clubs that does not have an Indigenous player on its NRL senior list.

Since Canterbury famously beat St George 9-8 at the SCG 37 years ago, there has been 45 Indigenous players including four Torres Strait Islanders that have taken up 1204 spots on grand final day.

Former Melbourne Storm centres Greg Inglis and Will Chambers have reached five grand finals that for Inglis includes one in South Sydney colours while Laurie Daley, Cliff Lyons and Justin Hodges have also appeared four times.

The 2005 NRL grand final where North Queensland teammates Johnathon Thurston, Matt Sing, Matt Bowen and Ty Williams joined Wests Tigers captain Scott Prince on the ground was the most represented Indigenous decider.

Until this year’s game, more Indigenous players have battled for a premiership than ever before in the history of the game.

Four occasions alone in the past nine years that four players have been a part of the biggest match of the year and every one of those years at least two Indigenous stars have lined up.

EVERY INDIGENOUS GRAND FINAL PLAYER SINCE 1985:

1986 – Steve Ella (4)

1987 – 3, Cliff Lyons, Dale Shearer, Sam Backo

1988 – 1, Tony Currie

1989 – 2, Laurie Daley, John Ferguson

1990 – 2, Laurie Daley (2), John Ferguson (2)

1991 – 1, Laurie Daley (3)

1992 – 2, Steve Renouf, Ricky Walford

1993 – 3, Steve Renouf (2), Ricky Walford (2), Gorden Tallis

1994 – 2, Laurie Daley (4), Ken Nagas

1995 – 1, Cliff Lyons (2)

1996 – 2, Cliff Lyons (3), Anthony Mundine

1997 – 2, Cliff Lyons (4), Owen Craigie

1998 – 3, Steve Renouf (3), Gorden Tallis (2), Rod Silva

1999 – 2, Anthony Mundine (2), Nathan Blacklock

2000 – 2, Gordon Tallis (3), Matt Sing

2001 – 2, Timana Tahu, PJ Marsh

2002 – 3, PJ Marsh, Justin Hodges, Shannon Hegarty

2003 – 3, Shannon Hegarty (2), Rhys Wesser, Preston Campbell

2004 – 3, Shannon Hegarty (3), Justin Hodges (2), Johnathon Thurston

2005 – 5, Johnathon Thurston (2), Matt Sing (2), Matt Bowen, Ty Williams, Scott Prince

2006 – 3, Justin Hodges (3), Sam Thaiday, Greg Inglis

2007 – 1, Greg Inglis (2)

2008 – 1, Greg Inglis (3)

2009 – 3, Greg Inglis (4), Dane Nielsen, Will Chambers

2010 – 1, Jamie Soward

2011 – 1, George Rose

2012 – 3, Dane Nielsen (2), Will Chambers (2), Ben Barba

2013 – 1, George Rose (2)

2014 – 4, Greg Inglis (5), Alex Johnston, Kyle Turner, Corey Thompson

2015 – 3, Justin Hodges (4), Johnathon Thurston (3), Sam Thaiday (2)

2016 – 4, Will Chambers (3), Ben Barba (2), Jack Bird, Andrew Fifita

2017 – 2, Will Chambers (4), Josh Addo-Carr

2018 – 4, Will Chambers (5), Josh Addo-Carr (2), Latrell Mitchell, Blake Ferguson

2019 – 2, Latrell Mitchell (2), Jack Wighton

2020 – 4, Josh Addo-Carr (3), Nicho Hynes, Brenko Lee, Brent Naden

2021 – 3, Alex Johnston (2), Cody Walker, Dane Gagai

