The NRL season decider on Sunday evening is set to be the first grand final in Sydney without Indigenous representation since 1985.
Penrith have named forwards Chris Smith and J’maine Hopgood among four reserves.
But the Aboriginal pair will only face Parramatta at Accor Stadium should one of the Panthers squad, which includes an 18th man for concussion replacements, withdraw before the game with injury.
Smith, who left Canterbury at the end of last year, has played six matches this season for a career total of 39 appearances that stretches all the way back to 2015.
The Darwin product last played for the Panthers in this year’s final two rounds when coach Ivan Cleary rested a number of their stars after their minor premiership.
Hopgood, who has played just 10 NRL games, last appeared in the final three rounds after previously featuring just once this year back in round 3.
Parramatta is one of only two NRL clubs that does not have an Indigenous player on its NRL senior list.
Since Canterbury famously beat St George 9-8 at the SCG 37 years ago, there has been 45 Indigenous players including four Torres Strait Islanders that have taken up 1204 spots on grand final day.
Former Melbourne Storm centres Greg Inglis and Will Chambers have reached five grand finals that for Inglis includes one in South Sydney colours while Laurie Daley, Cliff Lyons and Justin Hodges have also appeared four times.
The 2005 NRL grand final where North Queensland teammates Johnathon Thurston, Matt Sing, Matt Bowen and Ty Williams joined Wests Tigers captain Scott Prince on the ground was the most represented Indigenous decider.
Until this year’s game, more Indigenous players have battled for a premiership than ever before in the history of the game.
Four occasions alone in the past nine years that four players have been a part of the biggest match of the year and every one of those years at least two Indigenous stars have lined up.
EVERY INDIGENOUS GRAND FINAL PLAYER SINCE 1985:
- 1986 – Steve Ella (4)
- 1987 – 3, Cliff Lyons, Dale Shearer, Sam Backo
- 1988 – 1, Tony Currie
- 1989 – 2, Laurie Daley, John Ferguson
- 1990 – 2, Laurie Daley (2), John Ferguson (2)
- 1991 – 1, Laurie Daley (3)
- 1992 – 2, Steve Renouf, Ricky Walford
- 1993 – 3, Steve Renouf (2), Ricky Walford (2), Gorden Tallis
- 1994 – 2, Laurie Daley (4), Ken Nagas
- 1995 – 1, Cliff Lyons (2)
- 1996 – 2, Cliff Lyons (3), Anthony Mundine
- 1997 – 2, Cliff Lyons (4), Owen Craigie
- 1998 – 3, Steve Renouf (3), Gorden Tallis (2), Rod Silva
- 1999 – 2, Anthony Mundine (2), Nathan Blacklock
- 2000 – 2, Gordon Tallis (3), Matt Sing
- 2001 – 2, Timana Tahu, PJ Marsh
- 2002 – 3, PJ Marsh, Justin Hodges, Shannon Hegarty
- 2003 – 3, Shannon Hegarty (2), Rhys Wesser, Preston Campbell
- 2004 – 3, Shannon Hegarty (3), Justin Hodges (2), Johnathon Thurston
- 2005 – 5, Johnathon Thurston (2), Matt Sing (2), Matt Bowen, Ty Williams, Scott Prince
- 2006 – 3, Justin Hodges (3), Sam Thaiday, Greg Inglis
- 2007 – 1, Greg Inglis (2)
- 2008 – 1, Greg Inglis (3)
- 2009 – 3, Greg Inglis (4), Dane Nielsen, Will Chambers
- 2010 – 1, Jamie Soward
- 2011 – 1, George Rose
- 2012 – 3, Dane Nielsen (2), Will Chambers (2), Ben Barba
- 2013 – 1, George Rose (2)
- 2014 – 4, Greg Inglis (5), Alex Johnston, Kyle Turner, Corey Thompson
- 2015 – 3, Justin Hodges (4), Johnathon Thurston (3), Sam Thaiday (2)
- 2016 – 4, Will Chambers (3), Ben Barba (2), Jack Bird, Andrew Fifita
- 2017 – 2, Will Chambers (4), Josh Addo-Carr
- 2018 – 4, Will Chambers (5), Josh Addo-Carr (2), Latrell Mitchell, Blake Ferguson
- 2019 – 2, Latrell Mitchell (2), Jack Wighton
- 2020 – 4, Josh Addo-Carr (3), Nicho Hynes, Brenko Lee, Brent Naden
- 2021 – 3, Alex Johnston (2), Cody Walker, Dane Gagai
